CarmelFest 2021 4th of July festival starts Sunday; come out Monday to see the CBS4 crew

CARMEL, IND. — CarmelFest returns for its 33rd year this holiday weekend with a two-day festival, fireworks and the annual parade.

The festival takes place from 1-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5 with fireworks shows each night at 10 p.m. The parade kicks off Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Catch the CBS4 crew Monday during the parade and after at our festival booth. Several of our anchors will ride in the parade, then stop by the booth to meet and chat with viewers.

The festival has two locations: Civic Square near City Hall and Carter Green near the Palladium.

The family-friendly event has games and rides, food vendors, music and entertainment, an outdoor marketplace, a beer garden and more.



Maps courtesy of Carmelfest.net

The CarmelFest Has Talent competition is Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the Civic Square gazebo.

Fifteen musical performances are planned between both locations and days. Performers include the Nauti Yachtys, Carmel Symphony, Tommy Baldwin Trio, The Wright Brothers and My Yellow Rickshaw.

Visit the CarmelFest website for complete details, including the entertainment schedule and maps of the festival locations.

Sunday night’s fireworks will be launched from the east and west sides of Carmel, while Monday’s fireworks are in the central district.

The parade starts on Carmel Drive at AAA Way, turns north at Rangeline Road, then heads east on Main Street before ending at Carmel High School.