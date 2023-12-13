BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police believe the death of a homeless man last week in Bloomington was the result of a machete attack by a “self-proclaimed neighborhood enforcer” avenging recent tent thefts.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report filed over the weekend, 42-year-old Craig A. Pearson has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the death of an unidentified homeless Black man living in the city.

BPD officers were initially alerted to the death on Dec. 7 after receiving a report of a possible dead body in a creek northeast of Wheeler Mission on S. Westplex Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a “deceased African-American male” face down in a densely wooded area.

The victim, who BPD refers to as V1, had multiple severe cuts on his head and the side of his face, which was partially submerged in semi-stagnant creek bed water. Part of the victim’s ear, court docs show, was nearly severed in a “relatively clean slice.”

Officers saw that several tents were set up in the immediate area where V1 had been found and began interviewing several members of the Bloomington homeless community.

One man, whose tent was set up “mere feet” from the victim’s body, said he had overheard Pearson “bragging about ‘chopping’ somebody with a machete” the night before. The man said he didn’t pay attention to the claims, but did confirm that Pearson is known to carry a machete.

Craig Pearson mugshot (via BPD)

Later, others living in the area reportedly confirmed to police that Pearson was heard bragging about how he had “cut V1 up real good” and that the victim “squealed and cried out in pain and agony” while being cut up.

One person described how Pearson acts like a security guard for the homeless camp but said he was “out of control” and had recently attacked someone else as well.

Officers interviewed a witness who had recently been released from prison and were able to gain more insight into V1’s death.

“People reportedly told [the man] that while he had been gone and incarcerated, V1 had been stealing and selling his personal belongings,” court docs read. “[He] learned during this time that V1 may have also stolen money and/or drugs from [others] as well.”

The man told officers that the next morning several people made their way toward V1’s tent and that he verbally confronted V1 about the alleged thefts. However, the man said that “within seconds” Pearson burst from behind the tent and began stabbing V1 in the torso with a knife.

Several witnesses then described how Pearson continued to stab the victim after he had fallen to the ground. V1 reportedly got back onto his feet but was then chased by Pearson who continued to stab the man’s torso.

According to court documents, Pearson could be heard exclaiming things such as “You like that?” and “Do you like that, n***a?” while the attack went on. Witnesses said V1 eventually fell onto his back in the creek bed, the same area where his body was later found.

It was at this point that Pearson reportedly retrieved a larger blade, his machete, from the ground nearby. While witnesses began walking away, they described hearing what police believe is the “sound of [Pearson] bludgeoning V1 over the head with the machete.”

After conducting over 5 witness interviews, BPD brought Pearson in for an interview. However, the suspect claimed to “have absolutely no knowledge of who had killed V1 or how V1 died.”

Police continued to conduct interviews with other people living in or near the homeless camp. One transient woman, who BPD said was evidently in some sort of relationship with V1, described how the victim was “very well known” in the area for stealing from everyone.

“[The woman] explained that V1 had many enemies in the area, but she said she recently heard Pearson, the self-proclaimed neighborhood security/enforcer, threaten to harm V1 if he did not settle his debts with others within a few days.” – Court docs filed against Craig Pearson

Based on all the evidence gathered, BPD concluded that Pearson did knowingly and intentionally kill V1 “when he repeatedly stabbed him in the torso and back before bludgeoning him in the head with a machete.”

On Dec. 8, BPD officers arrested Pearson and charged him with level 1 felony murder. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail and has a pretrial conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2024.