The sign for a Starbucks Coffee shop is seen in New York on April 17, 2018. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Starbucks employees in central Indiana are starting the process of joining a nationwide unionization network.

Starbucks Workers United, a unionization effort active in 38 US states, announced Monday that workers at a location in Monroe County have filed to unionize.

Workers at the 3rd & 46 Bypass Starbucks in Bloomington filed the petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday, June 26, according to a release sent by Starbucks Workers United.

In addition to the filing, the union network said the Bloomington organizers sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to announce their campaign. In the letter, which can be read here, the workers said they “want to reclaim the power [they] deserve over [their] workplace”.

“We’re demanding fair pay and consistent hours,” the letter reads. “We’re demanding recognition of our rights to organize, as protected by federal law and as it’s enforced by our intrinsic power as workers.”

In the letter, which cited the location as “one of the highest volume stores in the state of Indiana” and was signed by 13 employees, workers said that an inciting incident for unionizing was the removal of a pride flag displayed at the store during pride month.

“To add insult to injury, our store’s pride flag was taken down at a time when being out and proud is needed more than ever. By conceding to those who threaten homophobic and transphobic violence, you are inviting those people not only into our store, but society at large, and putting our majority-LGBT workforce in even more danger, while simultaneously profiting off of those same overworked LGBT workers that are perpetually dancing on the knife’s edge of poverty.” Letter written by Bloomington Starbucks workers to CEO Laxman Narasimhan

In joining Starbucks Workers United, the workers at the Bloomington store are now part of a national effort that spans over 315 US locations and 8,000 baristas. Workers at the 3rd & 46 Bypass location share similar sentiments to other unionizing stores.

“We’re already one of the highest volume stores in Indiana, and the company has been cutting all of our hours, keeping us understaffed, and then demanding we get even more orders out the window to earn those hours back, but they never come,” said Stefanie Sharp, a barista and organizer at the Bloomington location. “We’re working three different positions at once while worrying if we have enough hours to keep our benefits, or even pay rent. We’ve been stretched to our absolute limit, and we’ve decided to stand up together and fight for unionization.”

According to Starbucks Workers United, the Bloomington location is the second store in Indiana and the first in the central part of the state to unionize with the national network. Workers at the LaPorte & Silhavy location in Valparaiso successfully unionized in February, SWU said.