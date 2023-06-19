BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for some buildings in the city.

CBU crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on June 19 off South Mccartney Lane. 18 addresses on the street are under an advisory until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 unless notified beforehand.

The addresses affected can be found on the Bloomington Utilities website.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) requires all public water systems to issue an advisory when the pressure drops below 20 psi in the water main.

As a reminder those affected should follow these instructions:

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least 5 minutes prior to consumption.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Any residents with questions or concerns can contact CBU at (812) 339-1444.