Central Indiana News
A push for unexpected revenue to go toward Indiana education
Believe Circle City helps high school graduates save time, money by earning college credit
Video
Indiana House, Senate override governor’s emergency powers veto
Officials announce return of CarmelFest with 2 nights of fireworks
Indiana’s tax revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Indiana reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, 32K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated
Video
COVID-19 cases creep back up again in Marion County
Video
Suspect runs off with 1 wrist handcuffed after crash on south side
Danville police: DNA links suspect to smash and grab crime spree
Video
City’s violence reduction teams keys in on domestic violence, hopes to add more leadership to unit
Video
Adult, teen arrested in connection with near east side deadly shooting
Video
Bedford police officer arrested on official misconduct charges
Health department will hold pop-up Moderna vaccine clinic at Clinton County Fairgrounds Saturday
Week of explosives training in Indiana focuses on increase in ATM bombs
Diversity and inclusion council coming soon from IMPD
Video
IMPD: 8 people dead, multiple victims shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility; shooter dead
Video
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases example of importance of post-vaccine guidelines
Families of FedEx employees react to deadly mass shooting
Video
2 injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side
Video
Police release video summarizing January officer-involved shooting on Indy’s west side
Columbus soldier killed in Afghanistan remembered as Biden announces withdrawal of US troops
Video
Grand jury indicts Muncie police officers accused of covering up excessive force against arrestees
Video