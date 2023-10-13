INDIANAPOLIS — A public safety controversy is brewing in Indianapolis’ Center Township after the local constable’s office announced a temporary suspension on evictions, lockouts and court paper services.

The Center Township Constable’s Office said that the shutdown is due to the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency, or MESA, limiting access to its radio communications.

Leonard Cummings, a Lieutenant Deputy for the office, said they are concerned after receiving a letter from MESA abruptly revoking the use of the radio system.

“It’s very dangerous,” Cummings said. “If you do a simple Google search, you can see deputies are being shot and killed all over the country, serving evictions.”

Cummings said most of the court orders he serves are done alone, without a partner or any backup. He added that, if a situation gets heated, workers need to be able to radio law enforcement for immediate help.

“Without a police radio, we are putting the public and ourselves in danger,” said Cummings.

However, MESA officials said the agency made the decision due to concerns about the security of The Marion County Communications System and was made in the interest of public safety.

The suspension of services comes after Deputy Constable Craig Regans was arrested earlier this month and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after previously being convicted of domestic battery.

Constable Denise Paul Hatch said Center Township has a high crime rate and that her deputies need additional law enforcement presence when making house calls.

“We need to work together,” Hatch said. “I love to work with the chief of police, and I’d love for him to contact me for a conversation.”

Hatch said her office is working to get the radio issue resolved as soon as possible.