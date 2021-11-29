Center Grove investigating photo of student in blackface that went viral following championship game

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Center Grove school officials are responding after a picture surfaced of what appeared to be a student in blackface.

The photo went viral online.

We’ve blurred out the student’s face, but we do know the photo was posted following Center Grove’s championship game Saturday night.

School administrators said they’re aware and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the picture.

Here’s the school’s statement:

“CGHS administrators are aware of an inappropriate post on social media. They are investigating the situation and are taking steps to address it through the athletic department, coaching staff, and student discipline policy. This student’s actions do not represent the values of our athletic program, high school, or school community.”