INDIANAPOLIS — An additional $3 million is headed into the Center for Leadership Development RISE Campaign. The announcement on Tuesday said the money comes from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The Center for Leadership Development works to help minority youth throughout central Indiana.

Dennis Bland, the President of the CLD, said the $3 million was part of a larger $11.6 million gift, but the $3 million came as a challenge. Lilly Endowment would match whatever CLD could raise, up to $3 million.

Bland said with tremendous community support they were able to raise the maximum amount.

”Thanks to the generosity of so many kind philanthropists, supporters and friends throughout this city we’ve been able to satisfy that match,” Bland said.

Now, they’re getting closer to their overall goal.

”We are now at $27.3 million dollars toward that $33 million goal,” he said.

Bland said they’re focused on helping the community by guiding the future of the community.

”Don’t sell short the power of transformative quality youth programing,” Bland said.

The goals of the RISE campaign are twofold, the first is doubling the size of the facility.

”There will be study spaces, private study spaces, private tutoring spaces,” he said.

The second aspect is expanding the services, Bland said they have already begun to work with partners across Indianapolis.

”We’re going to establish satellite partnerships throughout the city, in some of our highest crime, lowest income areas,” Bland said. “We’re taking these programs and moving them to these locals where now transportation as an obstacle is removed for a number of young people who live in those communities.”

Through both of these expansions, Bland said they expect to help a lot more students.

”We’ll look to go from serving 4,000 students and parents a year to 6,500 students and parents a year,” he said.

Connor and Maddie Rife are two high school students who go to the Center for Leadership Development. Connor said the programs have helped get him ready for college next year.

“I am getting prepared for all of the classes I am going to take, like calculus, chemistry, math,” Connor said.

Maddie is only a freshman and still has a few more years to figure out what comes after high school, but said the CLD has helped her in several subjects.

”I came here to get better at reading and math and it really helped me a lot,” she said.

Bland said the CLD can help set young people on the right path, and the money they have raised shows the community believes that.

”I always say we’re so grateful for the financial contributions but were humbled by the trust,” Bland said.

Bland said they’re planning to reach the rest of their $33 million fundraising goal by this December. The renovations to the Center for Leadership Development will also be completed by this Fall.

Bland said any parents or students interested in the CLD can give them a call at (317) 923-8111 or check out the CLD website.