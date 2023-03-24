INDIANAPOLIS — The Center for Leadership Development awarded more than $5 million dollars in scholarships to 80 students as they celebrated the 43rd Annual Minority Achievers Awards and Scholarship Gala Thursday.

“We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to showcase these talented minority men and women and the incredible academic accomplishments of our students,” said CLD President Dennis Bland. “It is critical we encourage personal development and educational attainment in minority youth today, as they will become the torch-bearing leaders of our collective tomorrow.”

The event awarded approximately $5,271,408.50 to students to support their pursuit of educational excellence at various colleges and universities.

The event was emceed by local news personalities Bob Donaldson and Fachon Stinger. The State of Indiana’s Chief Equity Inclusion and Opportunity Officer, Karrah Herring, served as the gala’s Title Sponsor.

“Anytime we can help support recognizing the excellence, resilience and brilliance of our gifted minority students and men and women in Indiana, sign us up,” said Herring. “Our team looks forward to celebrating with all distinguished honorees and scholarship recipients.”

President Bland was awarded with the Sagamore of Wabash, one the state’s highest honors, as he was recognized as an honoree that is “distinguished by his humanity in living, loyalty in friendship, wisdom in council, and inspiration in leadership.”

CLD also honored professional minorities for their contributions to the community including:

Accomplished Achievement Award : Justin Christian, CEO and Founder at BCforward

Lilly Endowment, Inc. Arts and Entertainment : Dr. Robert Townsend – Founder/Artistic Director at The Performing Arts Conservatory

