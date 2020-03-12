Hoosiers to start receiving Census forms March 12

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 23: Protesters gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court hears oral arguments in the Commerce vs. New York case April 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. The case highlights a question about U.S. citizenship included by the Trump administration in the proposed 2020 U.S. census. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Starting March 12, Hoosiers will find Census papers in their mailboxes.

The Census Bureau will send out the nine-question survey asking people about their residency. The goal is to get an accurate population count and where people reside. Officials ask people how many individuals live within one dwelling, their sex, ages and race.​

The Census determines levels of power. It divides house seats. It also helps allocate resources. In other words, it provides states with federal funding based on how many people live there.​

This year, there is an extra effort to count children. This is because in 2010, Indiana under-counted kids ages zero to four and ages five to nine. ​

“In Indiana, that means federal money that were losing because were not counting every child,” Terry Spradlin, Executive Director for the Indiana School Boards Association, said.

According to Spradlin, Indiana receives $926 per child per year. That money goes toward education, including school lunch programs, head start, Title I and special education.

“We need every dollar we can get so we can get those equitable programs for every child,” he explained.

Spradlin did the math. He said if 5 percent of Hoosier children are not counted, Indiana could lose out on up to $120 million.

With $675 million in federal funding up for grabs, Count Me Indy is trying to get the word out. They have partnered with 187 organizations, including radio stations and school districts. Wayne Township Schools, for example, sent home coloring books and pamphlets informing families about the count.

Spokesperson Cindy Benedict says the Census also determines funding for SNAP benefits, first responder funding and money that goes toward infrastructure like our roads.

When asked what the biggest misconception is, Benedict said there are a lot of people out there that do not believe the Census is safe.

“It is important people know that there is no citizenship question,” she told CBS4. “The information cannot be released to anyone. That includes immigration and law enforcement. In fact, the President of the United States isn’t allowed to see your personal information.”

Census information is kept confidential for 72 years.

“Please self-report,” Benedict pleaded.

For the first time in Census history, residents can enter a code and fill out their information online. If people don’t have internet access, Count Me Indy plans to offer online services at local libraries through April 15th. On April 4th, they will be at Marion County community centers.

People can still fill out Census forms via mail or submit details via phone. If you do not self-report, Census counters will go door-to-door beginning in May.

The Census Bureau is required, by law, to submit the Census Count to the president and Congress in December.