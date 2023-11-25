INDIANAPOLIS — After the chaos of Black Friday shopping, it’s time to celebrate local business owners with Small Business Saturday!

The day is dedicated to supporting local businesses across the country and right here in the Hoosier state. Many people across Central Indiana took part in shopping small this weekend including in downtown Noblesville.

“This community could not be better,” said Anna and Isaiah, the owners of Bica Cafe. “Generally, you walk out and see your neighbor, see your friend, and the same people come and drink your coffee and it just starts a whole chain of reaction of kindness here.”

Throughout the day, dozens of local businesses opened their doors with special discounts and deals with the hope of encouraging more Hoosiers to shop locally this holiday season.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Rhonda King, the owner of Thistle & Thyme. “It’s a lot of energy and by the end of the day we are exhausted but it’s a lot of fun.”

Many small business owners say this is the busiest day of the entire year for them. They say the support they see from both existing and new customers on this day means the world to them.

“We are all so passionate and work so hard and we will remember every face that comes in and every purchase that’s made,” said Lindsey McVey, owner of Just Lagom. “It means so much to us especially around the holidays.”

Going beyond Small Business Saturday, there is still plenty of time to support local business owners throughout the holiday season.