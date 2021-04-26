Cedar Point drops mask requirement on rides for 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Masks will no longer be required on rides at Ohio’s Cedar Point.

The amusement park announced the change for its 2021 season. But it’s not quite time to throw away those masks—they’ll still be required indoors unless you’re actively eating or drinking.

Masks won’t be required outside unless it’s not possible to maintain social distancing, park officials said.

During the 2020 season, face coverings or masks were required at all times at the park, even on rides, unless visitors were eating or drinking.

The mask policy is part of Cedar Point’s updated safety protocols for 2021. Here are some other changes:

Reservations will be required for Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark. Both Season Passholders and Single Day Ticketholders will need reservations.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at all entrance gates and will not be through the Cedar Point mobile app.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity, but social distancing remains in place while waiting in line. Face coverings are recommended while riding rides.

Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking. Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6’ of social distancing. Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape.

You can find the parks’ complete guidelines here. Cedar Point is set to open on May 14.