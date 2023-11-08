INDIANAPOLIS — CBS4 is proud to continue our partnership with The Christmas Experience to make the holiday season brighter for families in central Indiana.

The Christmas Experience began in 2010. That first year, they were able to serve 24 kids and their families. It’s grown by leaps and bounds since then.

The organization has helped more than 2400 children, giving out nearly 6,000 toys and 750 coats.

The Christmas Experience couldn’t help all the families they do without generous donations from you. If you’d like to learn more about The Christmas Experience, click here.

If you’d like to donate, click here. You can also text “CE23” to the number 53-555.