INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana’s weekly business TV show is moving to CBS4 next month as part of a larger partnership with IBJ Media.

“Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick” will air Sundays at 8 a.m. beginning Aug. 7, followed by CBS4’s “INFocus” weekly political show at 8:30 a.m. and “CBS Sunday Morning” at 9 a.m.

The move is part of a larger, exclusive partnership between Nexstar Media Group, Inc., parent company of CBS4 and sister station FOX59, and IBJ Media, which owns the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) and Inside INdiana Business. “Inside INdiana Business” previously aired on WISH-TV.

“This is a unique opportunity to connect more Hoosiers with content that matters as Indiana charts its economic future,” said Gerry Dick, the show’s host and president of IBJ Media’s Inside INdiana Business division.

IBJ, a source of local business news and analysis since 1980, produces a weekly newspaper, daily news online, podcasts and 20-plus community events and awards programs. The parent company purchased Inside INdiana Business in 2021.

The partnership extends to FOX59 News with regular business segments every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as breaking news and analysis from IBJ and Inside INdiana Business reporters as major stories unfold. FOX59’s on-air coverage begins Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“The addition of IBJ Media’s business reporting on FOX59 and CBS4 will allow us to reach an even wider audience and keep more Hoosiers informed about the ever-changing Indiana business landscape,” said Nate Feltman, CEO of IBJ Media.

FOX59 and CBS4 are owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., America’s largest local television and media company with 200 stations across 116 markets.