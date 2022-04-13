INDIANAPOLIS — It’s that time of year for the rain to fall, the flowers to grow, and for you to get rid of that sweater that has been collecting dust in your closet for 5 years. ‘Tis the season for spring cleaning!

It’s a new season so it’s time to get rid of old clothes, wipe off the dust in hard-to-reach places, and crack open your windows that have been shut since winter. There are ways to go about it that may be safer, healthier, and easier and so we give you, spring cleaning do’s and dont’s.

Spring cleaning “do’s”

Take on one area at a time. Taking on too many tasks at once can be overwhelming and can result in sub-par organizing/cleaning. “You should just organize two or three hours at a time. Do what is obtainable,” says Denise Allan, a certified professional organizer.

Finish what you started. Too many times do we find ourselves getting distracted from the tasks at hand. If you struggle with finished what you started, get the family involved! Don't be afraid to ask for help.

Read the instructions on cleaning products. Harsh chemicals can easily damage furniture, leave unwanted stains in noticeable places, and ruin countertops, if not handled properly. Remember to always wear gloves while handling cleaning chemicals as well to protect yourself.

Remember your pantry! When we think of spring cleaning, I'm sure most of our minds focus on donating old clothes and re-organizing the house. Remember to check your pantry, though, for unwanted or expired foods.

It's all in the details! Have you ever cleaned your walls from fingerprints and grime? How about bringing stained cutting boards back to life with lemons?

Spring cleaning “dont’s”

Avoid dumping chemicals down any drain. If you normally dump your nasty mop water down the sink, don’t! The chemicals can damage your sink and not to mention, the environment.

Don't forget to wash the washer. Yes, even things that get other things clean can become dirty. Just add bleach and turn on the "cleaning" cycle of your washing machine.

Try not to use too many cleaning products. More cleaning products = greater risk to being exposed to harsh and dangerous chemicals.

You might not need to wipe up disinfectant right after spraying. Did you know that some cleaning sprays instruct you to leave the spray on your surface for a few minutes? This might be the most effective way to clean your surfaces, depending on the instructions.

Don't use vinegar as a disinfectant. And don't use anything else as a disinfectant that isn't listed by the EPA.

Most importantly, always try to stay “green” while cleaning and throwing away/donating old items. Happy cleaning!