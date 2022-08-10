INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet 36 hours, we are dry for Wednesday! It will still be on the more humid side but dry. Thursday will bring a few shower chances before a refreshing airmass moves in for Friday and Saturday!

48-hr rainfall totals

Over the last two days, some areas of central Indiana have picked up several inches of rainfall! This is great for our drought conditions. These should improve on the drought monitor when it is released on Thursday. Some locations picked up 3″+!

Dry, still humid Wednesday

Temperatures the rest of the day will climb into the lower 80s with clearing skies during the afternoon. A spotty shower is possible in our southern counties but I expected mostly dry conditions. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Overnight tonight will be cooler! Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies, very refreshing!

Another cold front Thursday

Thursday will bring our next chance at showers as another cold front pushes through. Behind this cold front will be a dry, less humid airmass, almost fall-like! Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s!

Friday and Saturday will be fantastic! Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s with low humidity! Both will be great days to get outside and enjoy the sunshine!