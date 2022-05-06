INDIANAPOLIS — For owner Kait Baumgartner, Indianapolis Moms is more than just a group, it’s an outlet for women all across Central Indiana to feel welcomed, safe, and heard.

In 2015, two Indianapolis moms decided it was important to begin an online community for other local moms to meet others. “At the time they said, ‘We want to start a group where we can meet other moms’ because motherhood is lonely,” said Baumgartner. “Motherhood is a really lonely job.”

Kait joined Indianapolis Moms six months after the launch and has been an important member of the team ever since, taking on the group’s role for advertising when she first started and then quickly becoming the owner after the owner founder moved away.

“I knew in my heart that it had the potential of being great,” said Baumgartner. “Greater than it already was.” Kait said within a year of starting the group, her and her colleagues realized this was going to be a big deal, and the group began to blow up.

Indianapolis Moms prides itself in being a place for moms to come together and be vulnerable; to share their day-to-day experiences, thoughts, and questions about everything from diapers to the reality of what it means to be a woman.

“We all have different journeys in motherhood but the core of it is that the feelings are the same,” explained Baumgartner. “I want people to come to our group and really feel that support of other women in the community and no that they’re not alone.”

Indianapolis Moms invites local Indianapolis women to join their community for a locally based resource for parents and families. They strive to connect women with relevant sources, can’t-miss happenings, and of course, each other.

“Even if you feel like you aren’t seen, I want them to know that Indianapolis Moms is a place you will be seen.”

To explore more on what Indianapolis Moms has to offer, you can visit their website or find them on social media.