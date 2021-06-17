CBS4 answers local food banks’ call for volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS — Food banks across the country are seeing an increased need due to the pandemic, but many aren’t getting the number of volunteers they used to.

That includes Gleaners Food Bank that serves those right here in Central Indiana.

Representatives from both Gleaners and Midwest food banks say the surplus food they rely on has become scarce, and their fleet of thousands of volunteers has dwindled down to less than a few dozen.

Both were hit hard during the pandemic neither food bank is back to pre-pandemic levels.

“You can’t feed people virtually, it takes hands and feet,” said Midwest Food Bank Indiana Executive Director John Whitaker.

“People always ask me, ‘What’s the face of hunger look like?’ It looks just like you. It’s someone that’s fallen on a hard time, maybe lost their job, maybe they had an illness.”

As things start to open back up, both food banks are asking for volunteers to come back.

“We’re trying to meet that demand and we need our volunteers to do it,” said Gleaners Food Bank’sManager of Community Engagement, Treva Burgess.

They say now that it’s summer, the need goes up even more.

“There’s a lot of kids out of school that don’t have access to summer feeding programs through the local school systems and so we do see that uptick in need, but we’re also seeing a downtick in volunteers,” said Burgess.

The CBS4 crew showed up Wednesday morning to volunteer at Midwest Food Bank. By the end of the day, the goal was to pack an entire semi-truck with meals.

It’s part of a celebration alongside parent company, Nexstar, for the 25th anniversary of Founder’s Day.

Another crew will be at Gleaners on Thursday to volunteer as well.