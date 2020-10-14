CBS Sunday Morning correspondent featured guest at upcoming event

INDIANAPOLIS — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is working to raise money for its education and outreach programs. That’s why it’s hosting the Mary Tucker Jasper Speaker Series.

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, Mo Rocca is the featured guest for the 2020 series.

“I am… really interested in the presidents. Especially the presidents that you can’t always remember were president and that includes our 23rd president, Benjamin Harrison,” Mo Rocca said.

The program this year is dedicated to doctors, nurses, and first responders who sacrificed a lot during the pandemic. The speaker event will have lunch at the Indiana Roof ballroom where safety protocols will be in place.

“We have very good policies in place to ensure that we’re meeting all public health requirements, ensuring social distancing is maintained, that masks are worn by all participants, and so we’re doing everything we can to make sure it’s a safe event,” Charles Hyde, President & CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site said.

Rocca is signing copies of his new book after the event. The 2020 speaker series is on Veterans Day from 6 to 9 p.m. Anyone who buys a ticket has the option of seeing this event virtually if they don’t feel comfortable going in person.