CBS4 story helps IMPD discover a person of interest in a string of daytime burglaries impacting a Fountain Square neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — Last week, we told you about a series of day time burglaries hitting a Fountain Square neighborhood. Thanks to that story, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) now has a person of interest in the case.

The victim we spoke with lives on Asbury Street. Her name is Paula, and she asked that we keep her last name hidden. She had numerous items stolen including diamond bracelets, multiple Louis Vuitton purses and a hand gun. The burglar also stole unique gold rings that she had planned to pass down to her grandkids.

“I thought I would never see anything ever again,” said Paula.

The owner of Jewlers Boutique spotted the story on Facebook. He realized a customer sold the rings to the store and had asked if they would buy a Louis Vuitton bag. The owner contacted IMPD, and they used surveillance video to generate a person of interest.

“It does give me hope,” said Paula talking about the prospect of her other items being returned. “Mostly for the gun, just because in the world today there are too many guns not in the right hands.”

IMPD has the rings, and they are expected to be returned to Paula.

IMPD is still not releasing the name of the potential suspect in this case. The Fountain Square Alliance is a neighborhood watch overseeing Paula’s street. They believe at least two other similar burglaries in their area may be connected to this case.

“Same time we first heard about Paula’s break-in, there was another on State just a couple blocks from here, and another the next day,” said Susan Gaw, president of the Fountain Square Alliance.

The Alliance meets the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at Invent Learning on Pleasant Run Parkway.

“A lot of neighbors keep a watchful eye on Facebook,” added Gaw. “We do all we can to help when we can help.”