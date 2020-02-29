CBS says ‘Hawaii Five-0’ will close its 10-season run with 2-hour finale on April 3

It’s the end of the line for Hawaii Five-0.

CBS announced Friday that the crime drama will end its 10-season run with a two-hour series finale on Friday, April 3.

The show, a re-imagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series starring Jack Lord, was a hit for the CBS network.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast, and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity, and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired.”

Series star Alex O’Loughlin said the show has been “pretty much every waking moment” of the last 10 years of his life.

“Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people,” he said. “What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary. I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

Hawaii Five-0 will end its run with 240 episodes. It debuted on Sept. 20, 2010, and has consistently won its time slot. According to CBS, it has ranked in the top 15 broadcast dramas during its run and is the network’s most social prime time drama.