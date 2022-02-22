INDIANAPOLIS – A familiar face has been added to the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive staff.

Cato June, a Pro Bowl linebacker and starter with the 2006 Super Bowl championship team, has been hired as assistant linebackers coach, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was first to report the move.

June, 42, is the latest addition to a revamped defensive staff that was assured when coordinator Matt Eberflus was named head coach of the Chicago Bears. Gus Bradley was brought in to succeed Eberflus and he’s added Richard Smith (linebackers) and Ron Milus (defensive backs).

This marks the latest step on June’s post-NFL career as a coach.

It began with him returning to his alma mater, Anacostia H.S., in Washington D.C. from 2011-14 and was followed with stints at Howard University (running backs in 2016-19), the University of Massachusetts (outside linebackers in 2020) and Bowling Green (outside linebackers in ’21). He also worked one summer as a Colts’ intern during training camp.

June’s seven-year NFL career began with four productive seasons with the Colts, who selected him in the 6th round of the 2003 draft.

He started 73 of 89 games at linebacker from 2003-06 and piled up 363 tackles, 10 interceptions, 1 sack and three fumble recoveries. June earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2005 when he led the team with five interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

In 2006, June was part of a defense that played a major role in the Colts storming through the playoffs and overwhelming the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI.

During his four-year career in Indy, the Colts were 50-14.

