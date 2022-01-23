Cass County man critically injured after Sunday morning home explosion

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Cass County man was critically injured in a home explosion.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police dispatch received several calls about a fire and explosion in Royal Center on U.S. 35 North.

When deputies arrived, they found that a home in the 400 block of North Chicago Street had exploded and caught fire. An initial investigation indicates the homeowner, 51-year-old Jody Thompson, was asleep when his home exploded.

A neighbor heard and felt the explosion and was able to get Thompson into his vehicle until medical personnel could arrive and help. Thompson was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy that critically injured Mr. Thompson while destroying his home and personal possessions. We received reports of citizens hearing and feeling the explosion from at least 8 miles away,” said Sheriff Ed Schroder.

The explosion remains under the investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Fire Marshall’s office.