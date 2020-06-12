Casinos in Anderson, Shelbyville reopening June 15 with safety measures in place

Casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville will reopen June 15.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino will officially resume operations Monday.

The casinos will operate gaming at reduced capacity. Slot machines will be spaced apart to allow for social distancing, and table games will be offered as non-smoking and with limited seating. Guests will be required to wear masks during table games.

Sports books, buffets and VIP lounges will remain closed until further notice. They will reopen at a later date in accordance with consumer demand and public health guidelines.

The casinos will implement new health and safety protocols that include a higher frequency of cleaning and sanitization. Employees will undergo temperature and health checks daily and be required to wear masks.

Guests are also strongly encouraged to wear masks, which will be provided to them. They will also have their temperatures checked via thermal imaging at entrances.

The Indiana Gaming Commission approved the start of live racing at both properties. Indiana Grand’s first card will begin on June 15 while Harrah Hoosier Park’s first card begins on June 16. Races will be held in a spectator-free manner until further notice.

Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth will also reopen on June 15 with many of the same safety protocols.

For more information, visit the websites for Indiana Grand, Hoosier Park and Caesars Southern Indiana.