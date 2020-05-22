Cases of inflammatory disease in children linked to COVID-19 grow in Indiana, IU Health says

INDIANAPOLIS — We now know the number of children with multisystem inflammatory syndrome is growing in Indiana. That illness may be linked to COVID-19.

The state health department confirmed one case earlier this week, but IU Health now confirms multiple cases.

Symptoms do not look like the classic symptoms of coronavirus and may mostly include stomach pain and vomiting, along with fever and perhaps a rash, the experts told other doctors during a meeting Tuesday organized by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s becoming clear that many of the children with the new syndrome have damage to their hearts and need immediate treatment, they said at the Clinician Outreach and Communication Activity (COCA) briefing. They believe it’s increasingly clear COVID-19 is involved, even though many of the children test negative for the virus at first and never seemed to have had symptoms of infection.

The syndrome appears to develop two to six weeks after infection with Covid-19 and affects mostly children who were perfectly healthy beforehand. The CDC issued a health alert last week warning pediatricians to be on the lookout, and at least 20 states plus Washington, DC have reported they are investigating possible cases.

If your child shows more serious symptoms—like trouble breathing or chest pain—take them to the emergency room right away.