Carryout or delivery only for I.U. dining halls this fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Students returning to Indiana University’s Bloomington campus for Fall Semester will be able to get meals from campus dining halls, but they won’t be allowed to eat them there.

The new restriction is part of the University’s safety plan aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and will be noticed immediately by the estimated 8,500 students who sign up for meal plans.

“There will be no dining spaces where they’ll be able to sit and eat,” said I.U. spokesperson Chuck Carney. “Those will not be open. It’ll all be grab and go, so there’ll be meals that they can order or meals that are already ready that they can pick up and eat elsewhere.”

Students will be encouraged to eat in places where they can socially distance from other students, such as dorm rooms or outdoor tables and benches.

Aside from carryout, students will also be able to chose a deliver option, thanks to I.U.’s partnership with GrubHub.

“They can order it beforehand, have it delivered to where they are,” Carney said. “That would limit how much they go out themselves.”

Students will have to pay their own GrubHub delivery fee.

In addition to the dine-in restrictions, cashiers and other campus employees are being trained as “safety ambassadors” to monitor make sure students are following social distancing guidelines.

“They’ll gently remind people that they need to back up, they need to get where the marking is on the floor,” Carney said. “If they are getting too close, if somebody comes in and they’re not wearing a mask in an indoor space, that they need to do that.”

Carney also said there will be plenty of signs and floor markings at buildings throughout the Bloomington campus to remind students about social distancing.

“After some time, we figure that students will have this as sort of a second nature, but there’s going to be a learning curve as we start this,” he said.

Historically, Carney said the Bloomington campus sees a combined 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students each year. While that number is expected to be lower this semester, the university is preparing to have the full number of students.

Students are expected to start moving in on I.U.’s Bloomington campus on August 9. The process will be done gradually over a couple weeks, then classes are set to begin August 24.