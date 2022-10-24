CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — It’s not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.

Neighbors in the White Oaks RV Resort said the kangaroo went missing Sunday and many people have been out searching for him since.

“He could be anywhere,” said Angie Brown. “My guess is he’s in the woods here hiding because he’s scared.”

Angie and Ethan Brown work at the White Oaks RV Resort and have been a part of the search since Sunday.

“We’re pretty confident he’ll be found,” Ethan said. “Everyone and their brother are out looking for him right now.”

The area where people are searching is very large, though. It has Lake Freeman on one side and State Road 39 on the other.

“We drove all through the woods, looking in the brush, thinking that might be where he was, but we didn’t have any luck today,” Ethan said.

But Angie said the kangaroo was seen Sunday in Lake Freeman — yes, kangaroos can swim.

“I was told three guys got him out of the water but as soon as he got out of the water he took off before they could get ahold of him,” she said.

Posts have been circulating on Facebook with pictures of the kangaroo and who to call if you see the animal. We reached out, but the man was not interested in an interview about his missing pet.

Ethan said the man owns multiple kangaroos and they have seen them before.

“It was kind of an amazing thing to see at first because you don’t expect that around Carroll County to see kangaroos,” Ethan said.

In nearby Monticello folks are talking about the kangaroo on the loose, too – with a lot of questions. David Fagan lives in town and has seen the posts on Facebook.

“A lot of controversy with people wondering, ‘Is he allowed to have it?” Fagan said.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Marty Benson said DNR does not regulate kangaroo ownership and USDA does not either. Benson said unless there is a local permit for such an animal, no permit is required to own a kangaroo as a pet.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby confirmed there are no required permits in Carroll County for kangaroo ownership.

Which brings us to the next question on everyone’s mind, what do you do if you actually find the exotic pet?

“I don’t know how we’re going to catch him or if you do confront him how easy he will be to catch,” said Brian Rothrock who lives in Monticello.

The Facebook post with instructions on who to call also had this to say if you do find the kangaroo: “You won’t be able to “catch” him rather “herd” him like you would any other livestock. He’s not mean just not social. Please call with any sightings!”

Fagan said he’s not taking any chances.

“I’d probably call police and let them know so they can come catch this thing,” he said. “I don’t want to box with a kangaroo.”

Ethan Brown said they’ll continue keeping an eye out for the kangaroo until the pet is safely back home.