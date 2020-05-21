Carmel’s Monon Greenway, Midtown Plaza to reopen Friday after 2-month shutdown

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel will reopen the Monon Greenway and Midtown Plaza beginning at noon on Friday, May 22.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard first closed these areas because he said too many people were in close proximity to maintain social distancing.

City leaders say they will keep it open as long as there’s no evidence it will trigger a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

There will be signs throughout the area encouraging everyone to wear a face mask or face covering.

“We trust that our residents and visitors will use caution and treat this pandemic situation with the life-or-death seriousness that it demands,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “If you a feel sick, stay home; If you live with someone who has tested positive, stay home; If you suspect you may be positive, get tested.”

Mayor Brainard will look at three criteria to determine how long this congested portion of the Monon Greenway and Midtown Plaza will remain open. The criteria includes hospitals under 70 percent of their bed capacity, positive COVID-19 cases don’t exceed five percent of the general population, and 14 days of declining COVID-19 hospital patients.

Mayor Brainard says Carmel may bring back Monday Movies at Midtown and Tuesday Music at Midtown immediately if he determines it to be safe.