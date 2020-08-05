Carmel’s main library to close for renovation project

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s main library branch is getting ready for an expansion and renovation project that will close the branch for two years.

Library administrators said the expansion and renovation project will help better serve Carmel’s growing community. The project will add additional rooms for programs and events, a new parking garage and covered bridge, a digital media lab, expanded teen area and outdoor space.

During the renovation project, the main branch will close, starting after September 5. Administrators say they will move services to a temporary location located at 2140 E. 116th Street starting on October 1.

Patrons will still be able to place holds on items through the online catalog and pick them up at the library’s Joyce Winner West Branch in the village of WestClay. They can also download and stream the library’s digital collection.

Along with the curbside pickup and digital offerings, library administrators say patrons can check out materials from the other libraries in the county including the Hamilton East Public Library locations in Noblesville and Fishers and the Westfield Washington Public Library.

Anyone with questions during the move can reach library staff at 317-814-3900 or by visiting carmelclaylibrary.org/ask-a-librarian.