CarmelFest Fourth of July celebration returns

CARMEL, Ind.– One of central Indiana’s biggest Independence Day celebrations is back for 2021.

CarmelFest showcases local vendors, live music and more for the community to enjoy.

The event has grown so much over the years that this year, it is at two locations: Carter Green and Civic Square.

“We’ve always knew we’d have to have a place to expand, a way to expand,” said Dan McFeely, a spokesperson for the City of Carmel. “The pandemic made it even more pressing this year.”

“It makes the city feel great to be able to provide this opportunity for people to come out and get connected with their neighbors and friends,” McFeely said. “It’s a wonderful way to break into the summer.”

Vendors were eager to return to CarmelFest after the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“I love being able to see all my people that I’ve seen for all these years,” said Kimberli Boston-Smith, a long-time resident. “We haven’t been able to do this for so long.”

The event concludes at 9:45 p.m. Monday evening with a fireworks show along Main Street.