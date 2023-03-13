CARMEL, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces multiple charges after police say he drove off during a traffic stop when an officer smelled marijuana.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Solomon Shane Dequan Williams was driving in the area of 116 Street and Keystone Parkway when an officer pulled him over for an improper display of registration.

When the officer approached, the document said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. After an initial conversation, the document said the officer returned to his vehicle to wait for backup.

When backup arrived, the document said the officer approached Williams and asked him to step out so the officer could explain that he was going to search the vehicle due to the smell. However, the officer said Williams put the vehicle into drive and took off.

During a 12-minute chase, the document said Williams avoided stop sticks by driving through grass medians and crashing into the officer’s vehicle. Eventually, police initiated a PIT maneuver in the area of US 31 and 226th Street, disabling William’s vehicle.

Photo//Carmel Police Department

After arresting Williams and putting him in the officer’s patrol vehicle, the document said police searched the vehicle, finding marijuana, various items indicating he was dealing marijuana, and a handgun. The document said Williams was not allowed to have a firearm because he was previously convicted of aggravated assault.

Williams now faces charges of dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.