Carmel tops Money magazine’s ’10 Best Places to Retire in 2022′

The city of Carmel, Indiana is getting national recognition that could attract some new residents in the year ahead.

Money magazine has named Carmel the winner of its “10 Best Places to Retire in 2022.”

The magazine’s reviewers looked over nearly 100 different metrics to determine its list, including comparing home prices, weather, access to health care and local amenities. The cities considered had to have a population between 25,000 and 500,000 residents.

Certain factors were also used to narrow down the list, such as crime risk, median income, and racial diversity. This gave them a pool of 1,300 places to consider.

In describing Carmel, the magazine says, “Though Carmel may seem like just another quaint suburb of Indianapolis, this year’s winner is bustling with activity and culture in its own right.”

“The town is home to its own orchestra, several art councils and theater troupes, a Center for Performing Arts and a number of museums.”

Other factors adding to Carmel’s attraction include plenty of shopping in its Arts & Design District and outdoor resources.

The list compilers also call the city a pioneer of road safety, citing it as being known as the Roundabout Capital of the U.S.

Carmel has 140 and counting roundabouts in place of traditional intersections.

Carmel by the numbers:

Population: 99,339

Population aged 50+: 40%

Days of sunshine a year: 187

Median home price: $381,015