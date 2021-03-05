Carmel to pump $18 million in infrastructure enhancements into Home Place neighborhood

CARMEL, Ind. — The city of Carmel will be pumping in millions of dollars into infrastructure improvements to the Home Place neighborhood. The area was annexed into the city in 2018.

“Historically we, as well as other cities, have seen when you invest in your infrastructure, then people invest in your city,” said Carmel Director of Engineering Jeremy Kashman.

Road projects will include new roundabouts at three intersections, as well as additional boulevards. In total it will cost roughly $18 million dollars.

“Projects that are included in that are 96th and College, 106th and College, 106th and Westfield Boulevard,” explained Kashman speaking to future roundabouts, “[Then there is] converting College Avenue to a boulevard section between 96th Street and 106th Street.”

Kashman says the city has been getting calls about problems with the 106th and College intersection ever since the neighborhood joined the city. At the time of annexation, there may have been concerns for increased taxes, however city reps say taxes only rose about $232 a year for a $200,000 dollar home. The smaller increase is because residents no longer had to pay for police and fire services. It is included in the city tax.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard made infrastructure improvements to Old Town in the 1990s. That area, known as the Art and Design district, is now bustling with business, retail, and rising home values.

“We are creating a city, and a more walkable urban core, so then people want to move closer by. They are starting to buy older homes, and build newer homes, or remodel existing ones,” said Kashman. “That was actually one of the mayor’s first projects the city embarked on. [It was] was adding storm sewer and other infrastructure improvements in Old Town. Now you see it paying off.”

Design plans are still being developed, so city officials are unsure if any property will be bought up to finish the projects. Mauricio Contreras is the general manager for Carmel Auto Group. They have a car lot on the corner of 106th Street and College Avenue.

“It is going to look a lot better in the intersection when it is all done. Definitely a concern when it is done is how much is it going to impact the lot?” questioned Contreras. He says he does not want to see the city purchase part of his lot to finish the future roundabout.

“We try to show off the cars that are the highest qualities, that is what we pride ourselves on. It definitely is going to impact how many vehicles I can locate on my lot.”