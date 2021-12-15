Carmel to celebrate Indiana’s classic cars with 4 roundabout sculptures

CARMEL, Ind. — The City of Carmel has commissioned four roundabout sculptures that will celebrate “Indiana’s Classic Cars” on 96th Street. They will be designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and will be placed in 2022 and 2023. They will be placed at the roundabouts on 96th Street at Priority Way, Delegates Row, Gray Road and Hazel Deli Parkway.

The four sculptures will feature the classic cars Marmon, Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg, Stutz and Studebaker — all built-in Indiana during the first half of the 20th century.

Studebaker at 96th and Hazel Deli Parkway

Marmon at 96th and Priority Way

Stutz at 96th and Gray Road

Auburn, Cord, Duesenberg at 96th and Delegates Way

“Great public art is an important part of our mission in Carmel to create a City that stands apart for its beauty and quality of life,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard in a press release. “As this corridor is home to so many automobile dealerships, we felt it would be appropriate to celebrate the beauty and genius of Indiana’s classic cars and the remarkable contributions they made to the industry.”

The cost of the sculptures will be about $2.5 million and will be paid with TIF bonds approved by the Carmel City Council.