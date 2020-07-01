Carmel priest’s online post calling protesters ‘maggots and parasites’ prompts clarification, calls for protest

CARMEL, Ind. – Comments written by a Carmel priest prompted criticism and a call for protests.

In a post that has since been taken down, Father Theodore Rothrock harshly criticized Black Lives Matter and protests around the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

His comments were posted to the St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church website before being taken down. In the June 28 post, Rothrock wrote that the church must oppose Black Lives Matter and Antifa and carry the “message of peace.”

“They are maggots and parasites at best, feeding off the isolation of addiction and broken families, and offering to replace any current frustration and anxiety with more misery and greater resentment,” Rothrock wrote.

He continued, “Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the other nefarious acolytes of their persuasion are not the friends or allies we have been led to believe.”

In response, a group called “Carmel Against Racial Injustices” plans to protest in front of the church Sunday.

The church is in the Diocese of Lafayette. Bishop Timothy Doherty released a statement on the matter.

“I neither approved nor previewed that article,” Doherty wrote. “Pastors do not submit bulletin articles or homilies to my offices before they are delivered. I expect Father Rothrock to issue a clarification about his intended message. I have not known him to depart from Church teaching in matters of doctrine and social justice.

As Doherty suggested, Rothrock attempted to clarify his statements in a later post.

“It was not my intention to offend anyone,” he wrote in a message on the church’s website, “and I am sorry that my words have caused any hurt to anyone.”

He also wrote:

“Racial and ethnic bigotries are evils that have been rightly condemned by the Church and are not to be tolerated. They have never been tolerated by me, and never will be. Life is a sacred gift from God and must be reverenced as such. The institutional sin of black enslavement had to be removed from our nation at a terrible cost and the damage has not departed from us. The sin of bigotry has remained a part of the fabric of our society.”