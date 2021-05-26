Carmel police seeking public help locating missing teen

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bryan Swalley, 14, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan is described as a 14-year-old white male, 6’1” tall, 150 lbs., with blondish-brown hair that is shaved on the sides, blue eyes, possibly wearing a blue floral print button-up shirt, khaki pants, and red Converse shoes.

Bryan may have a black skateboard with him. He was last seen near the intersection of E. Main St. and Lexington Dr. on Tuesday, May 25 at approximately 4 p.m.

Please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 if you see Bryan or have any information on his whereabouts.

