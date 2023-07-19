CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is seeking help to identify reported car thieves from a string of vehicle thefts.

CPD says it’s investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that happened Tuesday morning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Inlow Park and Monon Center parking lots.

As a part of the investigation, CPD wants to identify two individuals pictured below.

Suspected car thieves pictured (Carmel Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, you’re asked to contact Carmel police at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story.