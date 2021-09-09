Carmel police officer involved in crash while responding to medical emergency

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash Thursday.

The Carmel Police Department said the officer was responding to a medical emergency when they were involved in a crash at 96th and Meridian. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The department said the officer and one other person were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Carmel Police Department Accident Investigation Team is investigating this crash as of the time of this report and will provide additional information once the investigation is complete.