CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for the community’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

The Carmel Police Department said 15-year-old Vivian Vreeman went missing from the area of Lenox Lane and Guilford Road.

Vreeman was last seen Thursday wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to call 317-571-2580.