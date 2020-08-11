Carmel Police looking for help identifying purse snatching suspects

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying two suspects in a recent purse-snatching case.

The Carmel Police Department said the purse snatching happened around 2:30 p.m. on August 7 at the Goodwill located at 10491 Walnut Creek Drive. Police say the suspects stole the victim’s purse containing her rent money and other personal belongings.

Anyone with information about the purse snatching is asked to call Officer Todd Robbins at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with reference case number 2020-54514.