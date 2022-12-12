CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months.

CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and October.

The department released a photo of the suspect they believe is responsible:

Via the Carmel Police Department

CPD said the person “is suspected of stealing various items from the store, on multiple occasions” and that the stolen items are worth approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information on this person is being asked to contact CPD Officer Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Callers should reference CPD case number 2022-60075.