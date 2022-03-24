CARMEL, Ind. — Authorities in Carmel have asked the public to be on the lookout for a person they said was involved in a truck theft earlier this week.
On Monday, March 21, Carmel police said that a Blue 2004 Ford F-350SD crew cab truck was stolen around 8 a.m. from the 9700 block of Mayflower Park Drive.
Police shared images of the truck, which includes one picture showing a distinct dent in the bed of the truck on the driver’s side.
Surveillance video showed a suspect on the lot of the business the day before the theft. They were seen arriving in a black SUV. Both are pictured below.
If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer C. Fogle at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500. Please reference CPD case number 22-18079.
You can also provide that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).