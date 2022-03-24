CARMEL, Ind. — Authorities in Carmel have asked the public to be on the lookout for a person they said was involved in a truck theft earlier this week.

On Monday, March 21, Carmel police said that a Blue 2004 Ford F-350SD crew cab truck was stolen around 8 a.m. from the 9700 block of Mayflower Park Drive.

Police shared images of the truck, which includes one picture showing a distinct dent in the bed of the truck on the driver’s side.

(L) The Blue 2004 Ford F-350SD crew cab truck stolen Monday morning. (R) The dent the truck has on the driver’s side of the truck bed.

Surveillance video showed a suspect on the lot of the business the day before the theft. They were seen arriving in a black SUV. Both are pictured below.

(L) Suspect caught on surveillance. (R) The Black SUV they arrived in.

If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer C. Fogle at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500. Please reference CPD case number 22-18079.

You can also provide that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).