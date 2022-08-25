CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it.
Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of Westfield Boulevard.
The Carmel Police Department shared an image from a surveillance video that captured the person taking the package from the front porch of a residence.
If you have any information on this person, please contact Carmel Police Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500.
Information about the theft can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).