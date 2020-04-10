Carmel native quarantines at home after returning from study-abroad program in Spain

CARMEL, Ind. – A college student is sharing his experience after studying abroad in Spain and, according to him, catching COVID-19.

Elliot Choy is originally from Carmel but attends Vanderbilt University. He was studying in Barcelona when the virus started spreading worldwide. He started vlogging after he said he caught coronavirus.

“Alright, I really didn’t think it would come to this but you’ve seen the title of the video and I have a lot of explaining to do,” Choy begins his YouTube video titled “We got quarantined for coronavirus.”

In the 17-minute video, Choy and his roommate Luke explain where they believe they contracted the virus.

“We were hanging with this guy from our school back in the states that tested positive for corona. We went to the bar with him one night,” they say, smiling.

Choy said he and his roommate both had fevers, a cough, sore throat and headaches.

“Because my roommate and I were pretty healthy and didn’t have pre-existing conditions, it was a huge risk for us,” he told CBS4 via Zoom.

In his Youtube video, Choy explains how they finally got a hold of the Spanish Health Authority. On the phone, officials told the boys that they were not allowed to leave their rooms “under any circumstances.”

Choy then shows an official coming into his dorm room and testing him for the disease.

“Seeing him come in with the full head-to-toe, geared up, was an indicator of how severe the situation was,” he remembered.

Choy was promised that he would have results within a few days. In the meantime, President Donald Trump implemented an international travel ban.

“A lot of students abroad were making it a priority to get home,” he explained. “And sometimes they would get tested back in the states and sometimes they were testing positive.”

Choy said he booked several flights just in case he tested negative. He never received a phone call.

“We actually followed the protocol of what the Spanish doctors and health authorities told us to do,” he explained. “They told us to wait two weeks after the first contact of someone who tested positive for the case. That’s exactly what we did.”

Choy was lucky enough to get a flight home. He flew from Barcelona to Munich, Germany. He landed in Chicago, Illinois and eventually made it to the Indianapolis International Airport.

“I was pretty nervous about, you know, is someone going to pull me aside and tell me I can’t go back to the states? That was kind of when the borders were closing not only for the United States but also the European countries,” he said.

Choy wore a mask through all four cities and 36 hours of flying. He said he was surprised when he landed in North America and no one had on protective gear. The only place he was screened, he said, was in Toronto.

“They asked me what countries I had been to. Basically, I told them my entire story about being around students that had tested positive. I took the necessary steps to quarantine myself for two weeks and then finally boarding a plane,” he said. “Because I was up front with them with everything, I think they were OK with me passing through since I didn’t have any symptoms.”

Choy said even though Chicago was identified as one of the airports people could fly into for testing, he never received a test nor was he ever asked any questions.

Once he was home, Choy quarantined in his bedroom for three weeks.

“Out of concern for my family, I’m still in my room right now,” he said.

Choy posted an updated video on YouTube, mentioning his travel experience. He showed photos of the barricade his parents had set up outside of his room and video showing his sad dog, Cocoa, wondering why Choy was ignoring her.

“I’m just glad to be home,” he said.