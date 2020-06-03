Carmel mayor lifts curfew

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard lifted the executive order that established Tuesday’s curfew.

Brainard said while the curfew was lifted, it does not affect the disaster emergency declaration. This means the mayor can take “swift action to protect the community from any threats of civil unrest.

“After conferring this afternoon with the Police Chief, I feel that we can safely lift the restrictions on travel throughout the community. However, I will not hesitate to reissue a curfew if the need arises. I appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the community as we navigate this new territory together,” said Mayor Brainard. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard

Indianapolis also lifted its curfew for Wednesday and Thursday. However, the city plans on establishing a curfew for Friday and Saturday.