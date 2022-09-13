CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will not be running for re-election, he announced in a Tuesday press conference.

Brainard has served 7 terms as mayor of the central Indiana city. During Tuesday’s press conference, he said he intends to finish his current term as mayor, which ends on Dec. 21, 2023.

The longtime mayor said that the decision to not seek re-election was made in part so that he may explore new opportunities in the private sector.

During his initial speech Tuesday, Brainard called being Carmel’s mayor one of the greatest opportunities of his life. He also reminisced on his first election campaign back in 1995 when he was knocking on doors asking for support.

Throughout Brainard’s time in office, the city of Carmel has seen vast economic and structural development. During the press conference, he highlighted the redevelopment of the Monon Trail and the rise of a downtown district in Carmel as some of his accomplishments.

When asked if he had a recommendation on a person to replace him as mayor, Brainard said no.

“There are many people who would be a good mayor in Carmel,” he said. “The people in Carmel are thoughtful and pay attention. They don’t need me to tell them who needs to be the next mayor.”