CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s longtime mayor Jim Brainard gave his final “State of the City” Monday night after holding the position for nearly 30 years.

Brainard spoke in front of a crowd of hundreds of people at the Palladium as he looked back at his 28 years of service. It was a night filled with applause and laughter as he reflected on citywide growth ranging from infrastructure to the arts.

“As I stand here this evening on this grand stage at this beautiful concert hall,” Brainard said. “I am completely humbled by your love and support. Thank you.”

A series of guests took to the stage Monday night to ask Brainard about his career. Among his crowning achievements, Brainard helped transform a small quiet town into a vibrant and booming city.

“People wanted a downtown,” he said. “They wanted a center. They wanted a place where out-of-town relatives could go out for a show and dinner.”

Over time that happened as Carmel’s Arts and Design District and City Center took shape. Attractions like these brought many residents to the area.

“I actually moved to this city because of the progressive nature and the buildout,” said resident John Alberson. “It was something I really wanted to be a part of.”

“We were aware of what Carmel was doing, and how it developed,” described resident Randy Ernst. “And when we looked into it further it was the perfect fit.”

Many living in Carmel attribute that growth to the longtime mayor. Reshaping local transportation was another major accomplishment, especially the notorious Carmel roundabouts.

“A two-lane road costs $12 million,” Brainard described as he spoke of the city’s numerous roundabouts. “You don’t have to add extra lanes to that road. The taxpayers are saving a lot of money because the roundabouts move so many more cars more safely per hour.”

Brainard received many awards Monday night and the city also surprised him by unveiling a portrait that will soon hang inside City Hall remembering his years of dedication. He also received a special visit from former Governor Mitch Daniels, who presented him with one of the state’s highest honors: the “Sagamore of the Wabash.”

During Monday’s event, Brainard wished Mayor-elect Sue Finkam the best of luck during her term. He and those in the crowd say they look forward to what is yet to come.

Finkam shared the following statement Monday night after Brainard’s final “State of the City” at the Palladium:

“At tonight’s State of the City, Mayor Brainard highlighted several key points including infrastructure, public safety and our world-class parks and amenities that make our city great. Thanks to the mayor’s leadership, vision and strong working relationships with our city council, Carmel has been recognized year after year for being one of the best places in the country to live, work, raise a family and retire. I’m honored to have learned from Mayor Brainard and look forward to building upon his successes and continuing to elevate Carmel as a model for excellence.”