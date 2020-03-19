Carmel Mayor declares local disaster emergency due to COVID-19

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s mayor is issuing orders to end unnecessary travel as the city works to slow the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Among the orders Mayor Jim Brainard signed is the closure of all Carmel public playgrounds and an advisory to close local work-out facilities and for banks to remain open, but only with ATM and drive-thru services.

I realize that the steps we are taking are difficult for local business owners and residents, but we must act quickly and we must act now to prevent the further spread of this deadly virus that has brought much pain and death to China and European countries and is threatening to do the same here in the United States of America. The pain we are experiencing today is nowhere near the pain we will most certainly experience if we sit back and do nothing. I urge all Carmel residents to join me in fighting this virus. Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard

A watch travel advisory was also issued for Carmel, meaning travel is only permitted for the following reasons.

medical reasons

providing care to one who you’re the primary caregiver for

mandatory work activities

food

groceries

medication

essential household goods and hygiene products.

The restriction does not impact travel related to food delivery or the resupply of retail stores, pharmacies, and food pantries.