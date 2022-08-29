CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant.

According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. 421 (Michigan Road) and West 99th Street.

The exact address is 9965 North Michigan Road, the current home of one of two Red Robin restaurants located in Carmel.

In the project summary filed with the city, the 6,560 square foot Red Robin building would be torn down and the site redeveloped into a 4,930 square foot free standing Chick-fil-A with dual drive-thru facilities.

The proposed restaurant would also include a patio with outdoor seating.

The closest current Chick-fil-A to the proposed new location is in the 3300 block of West 86th Street in Indianapolis, which is near the West 86th Street and Michigan Road intersection.

Westfield has two locations, one of which is off Thatcher Lane near the Westfield-Carmel border.

The proposal states that a typical store employs 60-80, with 15-20 employees at the restaurant during its largest shift.

The documents filed with Carmel did not give a timeline for construction or possible opening date.