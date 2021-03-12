Carmel leaders discuss master plan for city’s future

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel has a master plan for the city’s future, and Friday, they talked with the community about the best way to move forward.

City and project leaders held a webinar Friday to address the plan. Previously, the city put out a comprehensive plan in 2009, and now they’re looking to update that.

Additions to the city center, improvements to the Monon Trail and other updates around Carmel have already helped the city grow, and now the city is looking to expand on that growth.

Friday’s webinar was the second of four planned through early April. The next one takes place in two weeks.

This week’s webinar will exist on the city’s website, where people can comment and make suggestions that will then go back to project heads.